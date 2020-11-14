Lamborghini Huracan STO teased ahead of debut on 18 November

- Lamborghini Huracan STO will be the last hurrah for the Huracan range

- The model is expected to be offered in limited numbers

Italian marquee Lamborghini has teased a new model ahead of its debut that will take place next week. Likely to be known as the Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (STO), the company has shared a teaser of the new model on its social media channels, revealing a few details.

As seen in the teaser image, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan STO features the signature LED DRL design inside both the headlamp housings, as well as a large wing sitting towards the rear of the car. The model was previously spotted testing, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the new Lamborghini Huracan STO is confirmed to source power from a V10 naturally aspirated petrol motor. The current version of the Huracan is also powered by a 5.2-litre NA V10 engine that produces 632bhp, and we expect the same to be carried over to the upcoming product.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan STO will 150 kgs lighter, and will be offered only in the RWD guise to save a few more kgs. The model is likely to be available in limited units and will be the final upgrade before the brand begins to work on the successor to the Huracan. The Huracan STO will be unveiled on 18 November, 2020. Stay tuned for updates.