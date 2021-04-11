CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan racing car achieves 400 units production milestone

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    844 Views
    - Since 2014, 400 Huracan Super Trofeo and GT3’s have been produced on the same line as the road cars in Sant’Agata Bolognese

    - In just six seasons, the Huracan GT3 has won nearly 100 races in the most prestigious GT championships in the world

    Lamborghini is celebrating the production of its 400th Huracan racing car from its headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, where all Lamborghinis, both road and racing, have been produced since 1963. This milestone was recognised at a special event attended by senior members of the brand as well as by the various technicians who build both the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo and GT3 Evo every day.

    The first Huracan Super Trofeo was presented in 2014, replacing the Gallardo as the car of choice in Lamborghini’s single-make championship in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The following year, the Huracan GT3 made its debut, marking Lamborghini’s official entry into GT racing.

    Over the next six seasons, the Huracan GT3, and its successor the GT3 Evo, won nearly 100 races, including the Daytona 24 Hours three consecutive times. The GT3 Evo has also won the coveted Sebring 12 Hours twice as well as the ‘triple crown’ of the GT World Challenge Europe in 2019. In 2020 alone, the Huracan GT3 Evos were represented by 24 different teams, in 15 national and international championships and covered a total of 20,000kms across 88 different drivers.

    Commenting on the occasion, Stephen Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, 'We are proud of the milestone, which is important not only for Squadra Corse but for the whole company. In a few years, Squadra Corse has established itself in the most important international competitions and the Huracan GT3 and Super Trofeo are an undisputed point of reference in the Gran Turismo category.”

    Lamborghini Huracan Image
    Lamborghini Huracan
    ₹ 3.22 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Lamborghini
    • Huracan
    • Lamborghini Huracan
