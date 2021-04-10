CarWale
    Toyota GR86 - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota had revealed the new GR 86 in Japan at the start of this month. It will go on sale there in the third quarter of 2021 and in many other markets later this year. There's no word of it making it to the Indian market, but do let us know in the comments below if you would like to see it on Indian soil. For now, let’s take a look at its in-depth picture gallery.

    Front View

    Co-created by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (TGR) team, the new GR 86 is the successor to the GT86 and joins the GR Supra and GR Yaris. It's also the 'twin' to Subaru’s BRZ.

    Front Bumper

    Though similar, these Toyota and Subaru siblings differ in terms of design and styling. The most apparent one is the GR 86's unique front bumper.

    Rear View

    Both cars share similar alloy wheel designs, rear bumpers along with the new signature claw-shaped tail lights, and then, of course, the dual exhaust tips.

    Dashboard

    Inside, there's a new 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument display featuring an opening animation 'inspired by the piston movements of the horizontally opposed engine'.

    Gear Selector Dial

    Along with an array of red accents on the door cards and seats, the GR 86 also gets a large infotainment screen as opposed to Subaru's 8.0-inch unit. 

    Engine Shot

    The boxer engine is now a bigger 2.4-litre, up from the 2.0-litre in first-gen, now producing 232bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.

    Front View

    Toyota claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds, which is faster than the outgoing model's 7.4 seconds. And as a consequence, it’s also said to deliver superior driving performance.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Toyota hopes this second-generation GR 86 will also find a good demand and will be successful. Just for the record, more than 2,00,000 first-generation 86s have been sold worldwide.

    Car Roof
