GMC Hummer EV SUV revealed

- GMC to begin production of the SUV in 2023

GMC has expanded its Supertruck line-up by adding the Hummer EV SUV. It will be available in four variants – 2, 2X, 3X and Edition 1. This advanced SUV claims to have a 482km range and its three Ultium Drive System and 20-module double-stacked battery develops 818bhp and a claimed 15,591Nm of torque.

The brand says that the Hummer EV SUV is a balance between on-road and off-road driving experience. The SUV has a nine-inch lesser wheelbase than the Hummer EV pickup truck because to make it a better off-roader explains GMC.

The overall design of the car takes inspiration from the Hummer H2 and the H3. However, the Hummer EV is based on GMC’s Ultium platform which enabled the SUV to have improved departure and break-over angles as well as a tighter turning circle of 10.8 metres with four-wheel steer states GMC.

The brand offers plenty of features in the Hummer EV such as removable roof panels, CrabWalk with four-wheel steer which allows the car to move diagonally. Besides, an Extract mode raises the height of the car by 6-inch.

Inside, GMC and Marvel Studios came together to design the interior of the Hummer EV SUV. To provide a cinematic in-cabin experience. Additionally, it also gets a 13.4-inch infotainment system as well as a 12.3-inch driver digital display. The features satellite rendered trail mapping ad it claims to navigate and discover off-road trails. The company has provided a MyGMC app that connects the infotainment system.

The Hummer EV has three Ultium motors with an e4WD system and it can deliver power to a single wheel to keep the vehicle moving forward. Besides, the SUV has off-road focused HD surround cameras and most are located under the body. The Hummer can also charge another electric vehicle by using the Power Station feature which utilises 19.2kW DC charging.

To offer extreme off-road-focused abilities. GMC provides an Extreme Off-road package which includes extra underbody protection armour, 35-inch-OD tyres, front eLockers and rear virtual lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts and Ultra Vision with underbody cameras.