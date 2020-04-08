JK tyre extends support towards COVID-19 relief efforts

- To extend community support through health camps, and food supplies across all plant locations

- Has set up a Corona Task-Force to support employees, partners, and their families

Continuing its bid to support the country’s fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), India’s leading tyre manufacturer JK Tyre has implemented a series of public relief measures.

This is to ensure the safety and health of people residing around the plant locations in Mysore, Banmore, Kankroli, Chennai and Haridwar. The company is reaching out to over 10,000 daily wage earners and migrants with food supplies in these regions.

JK Tyre has also organised medical health camps across 25 villages and conducted surveys in residential localities situated in the vicinity of its manufacturing facilities across India. The company is also creating awareness by organising drives to educate commercial drivers, suppliers and other vendors about the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19.

To ensure safety of citizens in public places, masks and sanitisers are being distributed across all key locations. Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and MD, JK Tyre, said, “We all are faced with an unprecedented challenge and the world has become one community in its efforts towards arresting the spread of COVID-19. While we are ensuring the safety of our family and employees, there is a large section of the society that remains deprived of basic facilities. We are humbled to play our part in the relief efforts aimed towards the marginalised communities.”