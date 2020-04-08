Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra Scorpio specifications revealed; launch likely soon

BS6 Mahindra Scorpio specifications revealed; launch likely soon

April 08, 2020, 11:08 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
24955 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio specifications revealed; launch likely soon

- BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is powered by the same 140bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

- The automatic and 4WD variants of the model have been discontinued

Mahindra has revealed details of the BS6 Scorpio ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. The company is yet to reveal the prices of the model as there has been a delay in production of BS6 vehicles due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The automatic and 4WD variants have been discontinued in the BS6 form of the Mahindra Scorpio and the model is now offered in four variants including S5, S7, S9 and S11. The BS6 Scorpio continues to be available in seven-seat, eight-seat and nine-seat formats.

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the same 2.2-litre, four cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 140bhp and 320Nm of torque. The base variant is offered with a five-speed manual transmission while all other variants are paired to a six-speed manual unit. 

  • Mahindra
  • Scorpio
  • Mahindra Scorpio
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 14.59 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.86 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 14.96 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 14.44 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.41 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.14 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.47 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.37 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.05 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1853 Likes
125845 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2985 Likes
338796 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in