BS6 Mahindra Scorpio specifications revealed; launch likely soon

- BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is powered by the same 140bhp 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

- The automatic and 4WD variants of the model have been discontinued

Mahindra has revealed details of the BS6 Scorpio ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming weeks. The company is yet to reveal the prices of the model as there has been a delay in production of BS6 vehicles due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The automatic and 4WD variants have been discontinued in the BS6 form of the Mahindra Scorpio and the model is now offered in four variants including S5, S7, S9 and S11. The BS6 Scorpio continues to be available in seven-seat, eight-seat and nine-seat formats.

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by the same 2.2-litre, four cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that produces 140bhp and 320Nm of torque. The base variant is offered with a five-speed manual transmission while all other variants are paired to a six-speed manual unit.