    Isuzu Motors India partners with myTVS; inaugurates multi-brand service facility in Mumbai

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Isuzu Motors India partners with myTVS; inaugurates multi-brand service facility in Mumbai

    - Select Isuzu dealers will partner with myTVS to provide exclusive facilities for multi-brand service

    - JMD Isuzu Mumbai will be the second dealership to offer such a facility

    Isuzu Motors India and myTVS have inaugurated a multi-brand myTVS facility at the JMD Isuzu dealership in Mumbai. This facility will also deliver multi-brand services under the ‘myTVS’ brand. JMD Isuzu is the second such dealership under the partnership.

    Under this partnership program, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of myTVS by providing dedicated and shared services and bays within their existing Isuzu service premises. The facility of myTVS, while within the Isuzu workshop premises, will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will however continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility.

    The myTVS facility will offer services such as general service and body/accidental repairs for multi-brand vehicles apart from Isuzu vehicles. It aims to provide services to customers like quick service, speed wash, as well as cashless insurance. The manpower is trained with a focus on skill inventory, gap analysis, and aggregate repairs for the multi-brand service.

    Commenting on the occasion, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are constantly working on making our facilities increasingly viable. This unique partnership will enhance the dealer’s ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connect with customers of other brands. We are delighted to collaborate with myTVS to offer multi-brand services in India. Being an experienced and leading player in the industry, myTVS will offer exceptional services to their customers”.

    Isuzu D-Max
