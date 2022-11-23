CarWale

    Indian Women Have Amazing Talent, Bright Future

    Authors Image

    Mobility Outlook Bureau

    136 Views
    Indian Women Have Amazing Talent, Bright Future

    Esther Maria Loidl is the Chief Human Resource Office of Freudenberg SE and a Member of the Management Board of Freudenberg & Co. She is the first woman on the Board in the company’s history. She is responsible for more than 48,000 employees worldwide, and her task is to create a working environment in that Freudenberg is one in which all employees, regardless of gender, age, ethnic origin, sexual orientation or religion, feel at home, respected, heard and valued. Besides, she is focusing on addressing diversity in the global HR strategy.

    Hailing from Austria and studying tourism, Esther Maria Loidl began managing a hotel in the initial days of her career, dealing with people from different parts of the world. Later she joined Brose, a family-owned automotive component manufacturing company and stayed there for about 16 years. Subsequently, she joined yet another family-owned company, Freudenberg, where she currently holds key positions. She is currently the Chief Human Resource Office at Freudenberg SE and a Member of the Management Board at Freudenberg & Co.

    Women are motivated and often amazingly educated; they have the drive and energy and can multi-task to handle immense pressure.

    According to her, there’s amazing talent among women professionals in India, and there is a bright future for women executives. “I don’t think there is an advantage of being a woman; it is all about inclusive work culture. Giving good education to women is important, but I think it is still a challenge in many countries.”

    Esther says that the inter-cultural aspects, working in Mexico as an Austrian and dealing with many Americans, gave her a lot of learnings about culture.

    “My expertise in the tourism industry taught me a lot about human beings and interacting with people. Long-term orientation and a strong focus on employees of family-owned companies motivated me much. I learnt a lot about structures, processes and the idea of lean management from the automotive industry.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Tata Tigor EV launched – All you need to know
     Next 
    New Maruti Eeco 2022 – All you need to know

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121241 Views
    805 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 2022 M340i xDrive
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121241 Views
    805 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Indian Women Have Amazing Talent, Bright Future