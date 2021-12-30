Honda Amaze – Old Vs New

Introduction

Introduced in 2018, the second-generation Honda Amaze was a big step-up from the older model. It looked fresh, grew in size, got a new lighter platform, and had a completely redesigned interior. Fast forward to 2021, the new-gen Amaze gets its first mid-cycle update. Let’s see the changes the compact sedan has received.

Exterior and styling

Retaining the exterior shell of the current-generation Amaze, Honda has kept the changes subtle in nature. Starting with the front, the single-slat chrome grille is now swapped for a thinner two-slat grille. The most significant addition is the projector headlamps that are also integrated with daytime running lights. The bumpers have been tweaked and the fog lamps now get chrome inserts that add a touch of elegance.

Moving to the side, the changes are in the form of chrome door handles and new alloy wheels. The swirl-type pattern has been ditched for a dual-tone multi-spoke pattern and is 15-inch in size. The Amaze can be had in Meteoroid Grey, Radiant Red, Platinum White, Lunar Silver, and Golden Brown colour options.

At the rear, the split tail lamps get a revised graphic design. The new dual C-shaped graphic blends well with the shape of the light unit. Another appealing addition is the horizontal reflectors that have been placed further down on the rear bumper. And as Indians like their car, there’s some more chrome embellishment on the bumper to please the eye.

Interior and features

Talking about the interiors, the changes are again very minute but make the cabin look fresh. To start with, the dashboard layout and design remains the same but is now highlighted with dual silver stripes that run across the width and the same is also applied on the door pads and the steering wheel. Honda has also limited the variant options to three that include E, S, and VX.

Other features have been carried forward from the pre-facelift model that includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse parking camera, a push start/stop button, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic headlamps, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Powertrain

The changes on the Amaze are strictly cosmetic in nature and the compact sedan continues with the same set of engines. The 1.2-litre petrol mill on the Amaze produces 90bhp and 110Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox and a CVT unit. For the mile munchers, the Amaze is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 99bhp in the manual guise and 80bhp when coupled with a CVT gearbox. We have driven the Honda Amaze and you can read our detailed review here.

Conclusion

With all these changes, the Honda Amaze facelift is now available with a starting price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S MT variant. The competition includes Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.