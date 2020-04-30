Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • GMC Hummer EV launch delayed indefinitely

GMC Hummer EV launch delayed indefinitely

April 30, 2020, 01:39 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
375 Views
Write a comment
GMC Hummer EV launch delayed indefinitely

- Was set to be revealed on 20th May

- Ongoing Coronavirus could be the reason for the postponement

GMC has announced an indefinite delay of the Hummer EV’s official reveal. Teased earlier this year, the resurrected Hummer in a new electrified avatar was scheduled to break cover on 20 May. However, without citing the reason, GMC has announced they are rescheduling the launch date.

The new reveal date hasn’t been disclosed yet, but GMC states that development work on the electric pickup truck is still underway. We reckon the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic would be the reason for the delay of the launch date. But the carmaker might be on track with the production schedule and we could still expect to see the new Hummer EV at the dealership by September 2021. However, nothing concrete could be said about the production at the moment.

Exterior

With the announcement, GMC has released a small teaser video giving an aerial view of the truck, driving down the forest trail. It is difficult to make out any details from the teaser but we could say that the Hummer EV should have a four-door truck with a relatively short bed. The blacked-out roof could be of glass and might get a detachable feature as well, as suggested by few rumours.

Of what we know so far, the Hummer EV is likely to pack in 1000 horsepower motor lending an earth-shattering 15,950Nm of twisting force distributed amongst all four wheels. This would help the Hummer’s go-anywhere reputation as well. Even with the heavy battery pack, the 0-100kmph time would be supercar-rivalling. GMC will build the new Hummer EV at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. More details are expected to surface by the end of this year, so keep watching this space.

  • Hummer
  • electric SUV
  • GMC Hummer
  • Electric Hummer
  • Hummer EV
  • pickup truck
  • Hummer Pickup
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113012 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in