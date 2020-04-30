GMC Hummer EV launch delayed indefinitely

- Was set to be revealed on 20th May

- Ongoing Coronavirus could be the reason for the postponement

GMC has announced an indefinite delay of the Hummer EV’s official reveal. Teased earlier this year, the resurrected Hummer in a new electrified avatar was scheduled to break cover on 20 May. However, without citing the reason, GMC has announced they are rescheduling the launch date.

The new reveal date hasn’t been disclosed yet, but GMC states that development work on the electric pickup truck is still underway. We reckon the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic would be the reason for the delay of the launch date. But the carmaker might be on track with the production schedule and we could still expect to see the new Hummer EV at the dealership by September 2021. However, nothing concrete could be said about the production at the moment.

With the announcement, GMC has released a small teaser video giving an aerial view of the truck, driving down the forest trail. It is difficult to make out any details from the teaser but we could say that the Hummer EV should have a four-door truck with a relatively short bed. The blacked-out roof could be of glass and might get a detachable feature as well, as suggested by few rumours.

Of what we know so far, the Hummer EV is likely to pack in 1000 horsepower motor lending an earth-shattering 15,950Nm of twisting force distributed amongst all four wheels. This would help the Hummer’s go-anywhere reputation as well. Even with the heavy battery pack, the 0-100kmph time would be supercar-rivalling. GMC will build the new Hummer EV at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant in Michigan. More details are expected to surface by the end of this year, so keep watching this space.