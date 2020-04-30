Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Audi A8 won’t get Level 3 autonomous driving technology

Audi A8 won’t get Level 3 autonomous driving technology

April 30, 2020, 10:15 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
248 Views
Write a comment
Audi A8 won’t get Level 3 autonomous driving technology

- Lack of global regulations on the autonomous car is the reason

- Updated A8 is due next year

Audi has cancelled their plans of introducing Level 3 autonomous driving technology in the A8 flagship sedan. The lack of government regulations on the self-driving car is the reason stated by the carmaker for delaying the market introduction of their Traffic Jam Pilot autonomous tech. Introduced in 2017, the mid-life update for the Luxo-barge is due next year.

The ‘hands-off the steering wheel’ technology was one of the many breakthroughs in the A8 when it was introduced three years back. But Audi said the system would only be activated in markets where governments allowed it. The global regulators in Geneva have still not agreed on a type approval process for the Level 3 functionality. With the delay by the governing body on passing the necessary legal framework and regulations of such technology, Audi won’t have sufficient time to homologate the tech for production before the facelift arrives next year. The German carmaker cited problems getting regulatory approval for the Traffic Jam Pilot, which at the time of operating would automatically transfer the liability in the event of an accident from the driver to the manufacturer.

For the uninitiated, with Level 3 autonomy, the vehicle can be put in autopilot under certain circumstances allowing the driver to take his eyes off the road. The Four Rings wanted to be the forerunner of this technology before its rivals (which now seems unlikely). If it would have been introduced, the Traffic Jam Pilot could allow the driver to pass on the driving responsibilities entirely to the vehicle in stop-and-go traffic conditions. The Level 2 system which is available in the market – such as Tesla Autopilot – still requires the driver to monitor the surrounding and is always liable for the car’s actions.

Since the liability in case of the accident falls on the carmaker, even though the customer might have not serviced the vehicle properly, Audi’s executives have been critical about the Level 3 autonomy. Even Volvo doesn’t consider the Level 3 safe and plans to skip it altogether. Therefore, Audi's focus has shifted on improving Level 2 driver-assistance systems for now.

Source

  • Audi
  • A8 L
  • Audi A8 L
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Audi A8 L Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.84 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.99 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.79 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.84 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.86 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.81 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.73 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.75 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

Audi Q5 2018 First Drive Review

On first impressions the new Q5 looks like a mi ...

50 Likes
11108 Views

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious

Audi has comprehensively updated the A6 in India. ...

132 Likes
11129 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in