Ford Bronco teased in all three body styles ahead of 13 July debut

In a classic American advertisement style video, Ford has teased the Bronco in all its glory. The resurrected 4x4 will make its global premiere on 13 July and ahead of it, Blue Oval has revealed its three body styles – two-door, four-door and the smaller Sport.

The Bronco is easily one of the most celebrated off-roaders in America. So there’s a huge expectation riding on the new one. All three models of the Bronco family sits on ladder-on-frame chassis and will get a 4x4 system as standard. They will also get solid rear axle for that go-anywhere credentials. The new Bronco shares its underpinnings with the Ford Ranger pick-up that debuted last year.

In terms of styling, the no-nonsense design approach with a tribute to the original Bronco adds simple circular headlamps upfront, a squared-off body and knobby wheels. The extensive use of aluminium should keep the weight in check while the cabin will be shared with other Ford SUVs like the Explorer and Expedition. It won’t be bare-bone; instead it will pack in many modern-age amenities and creature comforts as well.

In terms of powertrain, Ford has remained tight-lipped about the engine configurations. But we could expect anything from a 2.3-litre EcoBoost motor to a full-fledge V8 powering the new Bronco family. It will also benefit from the new 10-speed automatic while a manual and a diesel engine are also on the cards.

More details of the new Ford Bronco will be revealed in coming days in a run-up to the official debut. Stay tuned to CarWale.