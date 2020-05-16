Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Carpathy and Gulf Oil launches vehicle sanitisation initiative

May 16, 2020, 01:11 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
303 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Carpathy and Gulf Oil launches vehicle sanitisation initiative

- Available across five cities 

- Services include sanitization of vehicles apart from regular maintenance 

Carpathy, a chain of service centres, along with Gulf Oil has introduced a new Protect Plus car revival and sanitisation program in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With the markets gradually reopening, this initiative caters to private vehicles which will need maintenance along with a sanitisation service after being stranded for the last two months.

Available across five major cities currently, the program promises to offer essential car care services at the doorsteps while maintaining appropriate safety measures. So vehicles which will need services like jump-starting, flat tyre repair and AC service can make use of the service while also benefiting from the sanitization of the vehicle before they can start commuting again. 

The Protect Plus service is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, and expected to expand to other cities with an upsurge in demand across the country. The company is also setting up camps in residential societies and workplaces to ensure safer cars for more people. And the services will also be made available across all Carpathy workshops. 

Divyanshu Bansal, founder and CEO of Carpathy, commenting on the initiative said, “Sanitisation is one of the major offerings of the program with other essential services available at the doorstep. Special teams have been trained to follow end-to-end safety precautions and ensure contactless service for customers. The package is also priced at a nominal, thereby not taking a hit on the pocket”.

