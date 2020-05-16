Nissan India launches new car finance schemes

- Nissan India New car finance schemes for customers across India

- The company has also revised its pick-up and drop service for customers

Nissan India has introduced new car finance schemes and revised its pick-up and drop service. The company has partnered with various financial institutions and is now offering a range of schemes suitable for customer needs. These include paperless payment of car loans, special offers for women car loan applicants and professional based products for salaried, self-employed, Government and PSU employees, police and applicants from the agriculture sector.

Nissan is offering ‘Job Loss Protection’ on EMI’s, covering loss of job and medical emergencies (including COVID-19) as well as a ‘Buy Now, Pay from January 2021 on select products. Also on offer is a ‘Zero Mile Car’ product under the used car business.

The company has also revised its pick-up and drop service for the safety and convenience of its customers in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Nissan is offering a hygienic pick-up and drop solution including a standard sanitisation process for all frequent touchpoints in the vehicle such as door handles and gearstick. Drivers delivering the vehicles will also follow full hygiene regulations between the customer location and Nissan workshop. The facility is available in all major cities and customers in other locations can also avail this service on a chargeable basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India has always kept a customer centric approach and prioritized health, safety and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees. With innovative financial schemes and initiatives including ease of financing and convenience in getting their car serviced, Nissan India will enrich the customer experience at each step, which is especially important in such challenging times.”