    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    1,105 Views
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    - Will be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

    Isuzu is gearing up to launch the updated BS6 compliant V-Cross in India. Ahead of the official launch that is expected to happen in the coming weeks, the detailed specifications and features of the V-Cross have been leaked on the internet. 

    Going by the image of the leaked brochure, the V-Cross is likely to be introduced in two variants – Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT. The BS6 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generating 161bhp and 360Nm of torque paired with a six-speed automatic is common for both trims. Dimension-wise, the V-Cross will measure 5,295mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and a height of 1,840mm. 

    Coming to the features, both the variants are equipped with Bi-LED projector headlamps, DRLs, roof rails, sidestep, and rear parking sensors with a camera. On the safety front, the V-Cross gets ABS with EBD, brake override system, dual front airbags, rear door child lock, and a rear defogger, no matter what variant you choose. 

    The top-spec Z Prestige trim gets add-ons like a roof-mounted stereo system with eight speakers, six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, front fog lamps with chrome bezel, six airbags, cruise control, traction control system, and hill-start and descent assist over the lower Z trim. The four-wheel-drive configuration with high torque mode is limited only to the Z Prestige variant. 

    Upon its launch in the coming weeks, the V-Cross could be offered in seven exterior shades – Galena Grey, Splash White, Spinal Red, Titanium Silver, Cosmic Black, Sapphire Blue, and Silky White Pearl. 

    Kia to launch a new seven-seat model in India in early 2022
    Five carmakers to develop next-gen vehicle communication devices

