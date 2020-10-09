CarWale
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives at dealerships ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,768 Views
    - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be offered in two trims

    - The model is expected to be available with two powertrain options

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. Images shared on the web now reveal a single unit of the model finished in a shade of Misano Blue. The model will be available in two trims including Sport Line and M Sport.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe features the signature large kidney grille up-front, dual-tone alloy wheels, sweptback LED headlamps, LED tail lights, dual exhaust tips, dual-tone interior theme, frame-less doors, shark-fin antenna, a 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch MID, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats. The model in question here is the 220d trim.

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 187bhp and 400Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. A 2.0-litre petrol motor producing 189bhp and 280Nm of torque cannot be ruled out at the moment either. Pre-bookings for the model have commenced, while the launch will take place on 15 October.

