Audi offers free services for Covid-19 fighting customers

- Announces free disinfection & interior cleaning of cars

- Exterior cleaning and general check-up along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop

Audi India announced its ‘Salute to COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative in gratitude of the services rendered by essential workers. Audi customers who are leading the battle against the novel coronavirus from the front line can avail of a complimentary disinfection and cleaning of interiors, exterior cleaning and general check-up of their Audi, along with a courtesy car pick-up and drop.

As part of Audi India’s continued focus on Customer Centricity, the brand announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. All customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period (March 15 – May 03, 2020) were assured that they have the opportunity to extend their plans and receive seamless services for their Audi cars.