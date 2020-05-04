Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Lamborghini to premiere a new model on 7 May

Lamborghini to premiere a new model on 7 May

May 04, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
228 Views
Lamborghini to premiere a new model on 7 May

- Could be a new iteration of the Huracan or the Urus

- Or maybe an exclusive and limited edition model like the Aventador J

Lamborghini has announced the reinstating of their production line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant on 4 May after a month-long halt owing to the ongoing pandemic. Along with it, a side note from the Italian marque states that they will be introducing a new model on 7 May in a virtual launch.

Giving no details about new model whatsoever, Lamborghini only said that the new model will “complete our model range”. Currently, Lamborghini has the Aventador, Huracan and Urus in their portfolio. We suspect the newer model could either be another iteration of the Huracan or the first major update for the Urus. The former is missing Huracan Evo Spyder RWD from its line-up. Meanwhile, the Urus has been on sale for almost three years now, and we could expect its lineup to grow either with a high-performance or a rugged version. It could also be a production version of the ST-X racecar.

Lamborghini-Urus-Exterior

Meanwhile, the Aventador replacement is still a few years away. For now, the S and SVJ models of the flagship are on sale and we could expect a few more limited-run models like the J or the Miura Homage edition. If it is indeed an iteration of the Aventador, we still don’t think it will be the swansong model yet.

Apart from that, it won’t come as a surprise if Lamborghini reveals something like the Centenario or the Sian FPK37 model on 7 May.  At this point, we’ll have to wait for the official reveal. Do let us know what you think Lamborghini would take the covers off in the comments below.

