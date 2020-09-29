CarWale
    2021 Mercedes-AMG GT unveiled in Stealth Edition

    2021 Mercedes-AMG GT unveiled in Stealth Edition

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    167 Views
    2021 Mercedes-AMG GT unveiled in Stealth Edition

    - Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 516bhp/670Nm

    - Stealth Edition borrows design elements from AMG Exterior Night Package 

    Along with fresh cosmetic and feature updates, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT gets more powerful than ever before. The German luxury car manufacturer has built the new AMG GT Stealth Edition on the AMG Exterior Night Package with black elements on headlamps, 19-inch Y-spoke front wheels, and 20-inch rear wheels. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Side View

    The roadster gets a black soft top, while the coupe gets a carbon black fibre roof with tinted glass. The performance-focused model gets a dark chrome AMG grille. It is believed that the vehicle will also be offered in two additional shades of grey. As for the interior, it gets a DINAMICA microfiber-wrapped steering wheel with black spokes and shift paddles. The vehicle features nappa-style leather upholstery with diamond quilting, black topstitching, and trim elements in black piano lacquer. The vehicle gets a unique badge in the centre console. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT left rear three quarter

    The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates 516bhp and 670Nm of torque. The power output has increased by 53bhp, while the torque has increased by 40Nm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in about 3.7-seconds. The Coupe can attend a top-speed of 315kmph, while the Roadster can attain a top-speed of 311kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Dashboard
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Image
    Mercedes-Benz
    AMG GT
    ₹ 2.48 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • Mercedes Benz AMG GT
    • AMG GT
    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.80 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.10 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.85 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.80 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.99 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.73 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.98 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.74 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.78 Crore
    Popular Videos

