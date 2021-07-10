2021 BMW M5 Competition - Now in pictures

Looking for a striking performance and in the form of a big five-door sedan? Ask any driving enthusiast, undoubtedly, the BMW M5 will come to one's mind. Now, the latest iteration of the high-performance sedan can be made available in India via the CBU route. Let's take a look at the picture gallery of the 2021 BMW M5 Competition that rivals the likes of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

Speaking of its kidney grille, ORVM caps, and rear spoiler, all are finished in gloss black. Even the 'M5 Competition' badging all around is in black as well.

Featuring new twin L-shaped LED DRLs integrated with the brand's laser LED headlamps, the car also gets smoked LED tail lamps, black inserts on the rear bumper, and black chrome tailpipes.

As you might have guessed, a stealth black theme is being used. The performance sedan also features a set of 20-inch M-light alloy wheels, again finished in black.

Inside its cabin, BMW has made sure this M5 Competition facelift is offered with premium leather upholstery options even if the theme is all sporty.

And as expected, it comes with M-multifunction seats but with an illuminated ‘M’ logo. Then, there are other M-specific parts like its steering wheel, seat belts, and footrest.

There are plenty of standard features too, namely electric sunroof, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats, rear-seat entertainment system, and an automatic tailgate.

Other highlights include a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

The latter supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charging among other features. The car also gets an M-mode selector as seen in most M cars.

Now to the heart of the matter - the engine. Powering the new BMW M5 Competition is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol mill. It churns out 616bhp of power and 750Nm of torque.

This powerplant comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. And for the most interesting part, BMW claims the M5 Competition can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds!