Updated Tata Punch now on display in showrooms

Prices start at Rs. 6.12 lakh

Gets a larger infotainment, rear AC vents, and more

Tata Motors recently rolled out an update for its most popular model, the Punch SUV. This new update adds more features with revised variants at a starting price of Rs. 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, after its launch, the model has started reaching showrooms across the country.

The updated Tata Punch is being offered in 10 variants, namely, Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+, and Creative+ S. Note that, there have been no changes to the colour options of the Punch SUV.

As for the features, the upgraded Punch now gets a much larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a centre armrest for the front passengers. All these features have also been carried over to the respective CNG-powered versions.

Mechanically, the Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine in two versions – standard petrol and petrol+CNG. While the former is bundled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox, the latter only gets an AMT unit.

Image source