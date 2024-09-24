Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) interior spied with three screens

Mahindra to start a fresh EV offensive with XUV.e8 later this year

Will have a different fascia and posterior compared to the XUV700

Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place towards the end of the current calendar year, the Mahindra XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV has been spotted testing yet again. New spy images shared on the web give us a fresh look at the car’s interior.

As seen in the pictures here, the new XUV.e8 will get a three-screen setup dominating the dashboard. It will be a single-piece unit housing the fully digital colour instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional display for the front passenger. This detail was exclusively revealed by us in a previously leaked patent image. The latter also confirmed the design of the new headlamp and fresh two-spoke steering wheel.

On the outside, the 2025 Mahindra XUV.e8 will differentiate itself from its ICE sibling with the help of revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, fresh set of triangular headlamps, and a new grille. That said, it will carry over the overall silhouette and the flush-fitting door handle design.

Mahindra has remained tight-lipped regarding the technical specifications of the new XUV.e8. We expect it to be propelled by an 80kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Upon launch, it will compete against the likes of the upcoming Tata Harrier and Safari EVs.

