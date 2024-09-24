CarWale
    Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) interior spied with three screens

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV) interior spied with three screens
    • Mahindra to start a fresh EV offensive with XUV.e8 later this year
    • Will have a different fascia and posterior compared to the XUV700

    Ahead of its debut scheduled to take place towards the end of the current calendar year, the Mahindra XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV has been spotted testing yet again. New spy images shared on the web give us a fresh look at the car’s interior.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Left Side View

    As seen in the pictures here, the new XUV.e8 will get a three-screen setup dominating the dashboard. It will be a single-piece unit housing the fully digital colour instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional display for the front passenger. This detail was exclusively revealed by us in a previously leaked patent image. The latter also confirmed the design of the new headlamp and fresh two-spoke steering wheel.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Dashboard

    On the outside, the 2025 Mahindra XUV.e8 will differentiate itself from its ICE sibling with the help of revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, fresh set of triangular headlamps, and a new grille. That said, it will carry over the overall silhouette and the flush-fitting door handle design.

    Mahindra XUV.e8 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra has remained tight-lipped regarding the technical specifications of the new XUV.e8. We expect it to be propelled by an 80kWh battery pack and an electric motor. Upon launch, it will compete against the likes of the upcoming Tata Harrier and Safari EVs.

     Previous 
    MG Windsor EV starts reaching showrooms
     Next 
    Updated Tata Punch now on display in showrooms

