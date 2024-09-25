MG Windsor EV starts reaching showrooms

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs. 9.99 lakh

Available in three variants and four colours

JSW MG Motor India recently announced the prices of the entry-level Excite variant of the new Windsor EV. This new electric vehicle is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. Now, ahead of the complete price revelation, the model has started reaching showrooms across India.

The MG Windsor EV is being offered in three variants, namely, Excite, Exclusive, and Essence across four colour options – Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black, and Turquoise Green. Powering the Windsor EV is a 38kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 134bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. All the variants get the same battery pack and a claimed driving range of 331km on a single charge.

As for the features, the top-spec Essence variant comes loaded with a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, fixed glass roof, digital instrument panel, and a 360-degree surround camera.