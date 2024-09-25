Tata Nexon CNG launched - All you need to know

India’s first turbocharged petrol CNG SUV

Prices start at Rs. 8.99 lakh

Tata Motors has finally launched the long awaited Nexon CNG in the country. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year, the Nexon CNG joins the Brezza in the CNG-powered sub-four metre SUV category. In this article, we have listed everything that you should know about the new Tata Nexon CNG.

Variants and Prices

The new Nexon CNG is being offered in eight variants, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ PS. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Nexon CNG.

Variants Prices Smart (O) Rs. 8.99 lakh Smart+ Rs. 9.69 lakh Smart+ S Rs. 9.99 lakh Pure Rs. 10.69 lakh Pure S Rs. 10.99 lakh Creative Rs. 11.69 lakh Creative+ Rs. 12.19 lakh Fearless+ PS Rs. 14.59 lakh

Interior and features

While the Nexon CNG retains most of the design elements of the standard Nexon, the interior get some features over the latter. First up, the top-spec version of the Nexon CNG is equipped with a large panoramic sunroof, which is not even present in the standard petrol or diesel Nexon.

Other features include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation support, cooled front seats, wireless charger, air purifier, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, eight speakers, six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, and sequential LED DRLs and taillamps.

Powertrain and specifications

Mechanically, the Nexon CNG is bundled with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with twin CNG cylinder tanks. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to generate 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, with the tanks installed, the Nexon CNG versions get an adequate boot space of 321 litres.