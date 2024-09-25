CarWale
    AD

    Tata Nexon CNG launched - All you need to know

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    32,518 Views
    Tata Nexon CNG launched - All you need to know
    • India’s first turbocharged petrol CNG SUV
    • Prices start at Rs. 8.99 lakh

    Tata Motors has finally launched the long awaited Nexon CNG in the country. First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo earlier this year, the Nexon CNG joins the Brezza in the CNG-powered sub-four metre SUV category. In this article, we have listed everything that you should know about the new Tata Nexon CNG.

    Variants and Prices

    Tata Nexon Front View

    The new Nexon CNG is being offered in eight variants, namely, Smart (O), Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ PS. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Nexon CNG.

    VariantsPrices
    Smart (O)Rs. 8.99 lakh
    Smart+Rs. 9.69 lakh
    Smart+ SRs. 9.99 lakh
    PureRs. 10.69 lakh
    Pure SRs. 10.99 lakh
    CreativeRs. 11.69 lakh
    Creative+Rs. 12.19 lakh
    Fearless+ PSRs. 14.59 lakh

    Interior and features

    Tata Nexon Sunroof/Moonroof

    While the Nexon CNG retains most of the design elements of the standard Nexon, the interior get some features over the latter. First up, the top-spec version of the Nexon CNG is equipped with a large panoramic sunroof, which is not even present in the standard petrol or diesel Nexon.

    360-Degree Camera Control

    Other features include a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation support, cooled front seats, wireless charger, air purifier, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, eight speakers, six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, and sequential LED DRLs and taillamps.

    Powertrain and specifications

    Interior Bootspace

    Mechanically, the Nexon CNG is bundled with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with twin CNG cylinder tanks. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to generate 99bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. Furthermore, with the tanks installed, the Nexon CNG versions get an adequate boot space of 321 litres.

    Tata Nexon Bootspace
    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Hector Snowstorm launched at Rs. 21.53 lakh
     Next 
    MG Windsor EV starts reaching showrooms

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    Rs. 1.41 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV9
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Oct 2024
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Rs. 8.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Nov 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.79 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.56 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.88 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.56 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.30 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon CNG launched - All you need to know