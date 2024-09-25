MG Hector Snowstorm launched at Rs. 21.53 lakh

Based on Sharp Pro variant

Both petrol and diesel powertrain options available

The MG Hector Snowstorm has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom). This new special edition is based on the top-spec Sharp Pro variant and can be had with both petrol and diesel power. Both, the Hector and Hector Plus, get the Snowstorm edition.

Similar to the Gloster Snowstorm, this new version of the Hector gets an all-white exterior paint scheme with red accents on the bumpers and red brake callipers. Other additions include a dark chrome grille, black alloy wheels, Snowstorm emblem on the front fender, and smoked taillights. Inside, the features include a 14-inch portrait-style touchscreen system, climate control with rear AC vents, power driver seat, Level 2 ADAS, digital instrument cluster, and a full LED light package.

The Hector and Hector Plus Snowstorm editions can be had with a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel. The petrol motor produces 141bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a CVT, while the diesel produces 168bhp/350Nm and can only be had with a six-speed MT.

Prices for the MG Hector Snowstorm