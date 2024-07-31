Mahindra aiming to have 1.8 lakh units EV production capacity in FY26

Will launch the XUV.e8 first in early 2025

Complete range to have electric counterparts by 2030

Mahindra has announced that it will be able to produce 1.8 lakh electric vehicles by the end of FY26. This will arrive in two phases - one lakh units by the end of FY 2025, which would then expand by another 80,000 units by the end of FY 2026.

On the face of it, Mahindra appears to be playing a cautious game with its EV production. 1.8 lakh units over two years between three to four models works out to a little under 10,000 units a month in the first year and 15,000 units a month in the second year. But if you look at the overall numbers, it aims to have a total capacity of 6.4 lakh units by the end of FY25 and 7.2 lakh by the end of FY26. EVs would work out to 25 per cent of its total output by the end of FY26.

The automaker already has the XUV400 small SUV.his will be joined by the XUV.e8 in early 2025 followed by the XUV.e9 (coupe SUV) in April 2025 and the BE.05 in October 2025. In addition to having new names like the BE.05/BE.05 Rall-E, BE.07, and the BE.09, the company will also bring the Scorpio, Bolero, and the Thar into the electric fold by 2030. The automaker has already hinted that the India-made EVs will be exported in addition to being made for the domestic markets. These will also be exported, first to RHD locations and then to LHD locations.