BYD eMax 7 bookings open; to be launched in India next month

Bookings underway for Rs. 51,000

Special benefits for the first 1,000 bookings up to 8 October

BYD is all set to launch the eMax7 in the country on 8 October. Ahead of its price announcement, the company has started accepting bookings for the updated MPV for Rs. 51,000. The model, which is essentially a facelift for the e6 MPV, will get significant changes inside out.

According to BYD, the first 1,000 customers booking the new eMax 7 stand to receive special offers and benefits. These include a benefit of Rs. 51,000 and complimentary 7kW and 3kW chargers at delivery. Notably, these offers are valid only for bookings made up to 8 October, 2024, and deliveries by 25 March, 2025.

Changes on the cosmetic front of the new BYD eMax 7 include new LED headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new single-slat chrome grille, fresh set of alloy wheels, and new signatures for the LED taillights.

Inside, the refreshed MPV is expected to get feature enhancements in the form of a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless mobile charger, and a new steering wheel.

Globally, the eMax 7, known as the BYD M6 in global markets, could be propelled by 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery units paired with a single electric motor each. The outgoing car for the Indian market gets a 71.7kWh unit, hence we expect the marginally larger battery pack to be offered here. The power output stands at 204bhp and 310Nm, with a claimed range of 530km on a single full charge.