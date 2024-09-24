CarWale
    BYD eMax 7 bookings open; to be launched in India next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Bookings underway for Rs. 51,000
    • Special benefits for the first 1,000 bookings up to 8 October

    BYD is all set to launch the eMax7 in the country on 8 October. Ahead of its price announcement, the company has started accepting bookings for the updated MPV for Rs. 51,000. The model, which is essentially a facelift for the e6 MPV, will get significant changes inside out.

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift) Front View

    According to BYD, the first 1,000 customers booking the new eMax 7 stand to receive special offers and benefits. These include a benefit of Rs. 51,000 and complimentary 7kW and 3kW chargers at delivery. Notably, these offers are valid only for bookings made up to 8 October, 2024, and deliveries by 25 March, 2025.

    Changes on the cosmetic front of the new BYD eMax 7 include new LED headlamps, tweaked front and rear bumpers, new single-slat chrome grille, fresh set of alloy wheels, and new signatures for the LED taillights.

    BYD e6 Front View

    Inside, the refreshed MPV is expected to get feature enhancements in the form of a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen unit, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless mobile charger, and a new steering wheel.

    BYD e6 Dashboard

    Globally, the eMax 7, known as the BYD M6 in global markets, could be propelled by 55.4kWh and 71.8kWh battery units paired with a single electric motor each. The outgoing car for the Indian market gets a 71.7kWh unit, hence we expect the marginally larger battery pack to be offered here. The power output stands at 204bhp and 310Nm, with a claimed range of 530km on a single full charge.

    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift) Image
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift)
    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift) Gallery

