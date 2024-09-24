CarWale
    2024 Tata Nexon EV 45 launched at Rs. 13.99 lakh

    Ninad Ambre

    • Top-spec variant costs Rs. 16.99 lakh
    • Rs. 20,000 extra for Dark Edition

    Tata Motors has launched the updated Nexon EV at a starting price of Rs. 13.99 lakh. The update includes a 45kWh battery pack with prismatic cells enhancing the charging time, driving range, and high voltage safety.

    Speaking of the new 45kWh battery pack, which we also saw on the Curvv EV, it has a class-leading volumetric density of 186wh/lit and 15 per cent higher energy density. The prismatic cell format is said to be more reliable and improves the battery capacity and reduces charging time by 29 per cent (56min to 40min). The predecessor had a claimed range of 465km while this new one boasts 489km on a full charge with its C75 (real-world estimate) range being 350-370km.

    The Nexon EV now has a faster charging rate of 1.2C and can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes using a charger greater than 60kW. It's capable of providing a range of up to 130km in just 15min of this charge. While the other performance parameters remain more or less the same with drive modes and regen through paddle-shifters, it gets a IP67 protected propulsion system, which is AIS038 ++ compliant and has continuous telematics scanning to monitor critical parameters.

    The other features and equipment in the Tata Nexon EV remain uncompromised. In fact, prospective buyers can now opt for a new 'Red #Dark' variant with black and red accents at an additional Rs. 20,000. Apart from this, the Nexon EV 45 model comes in four variants — Creative, Fearless, Empowered, and Empowered +.

    2024 Tata Nexon EV 45 pricing (all India, ex-showroom)

    Creative 45 - Rs. 13.99 lakh

    Fearless 45 - Rs. 14.99 lakh

    Empowered 45 - Rs. 15.99 lakh

    Empowered + - Rs. 16.99 lakh

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.24 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.24 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.27 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.24 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.98 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 13.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.23 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.34 Lakh

