    Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.19 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.19 lakh
    • Priced Rs 20,000 over the top-spec Empowered+ 45 variant
    • ICE variant expected to be in the pipeline

    Tata is opening up its special edition strategy for the updated Nexon EV by launching a Red Dark Edition for its compact SUV. This special edition follows the same formula as the Safari/Harrier Red Dark inside and outside. It’s based on the new top-spec Empowered 45+ variant and is priced at Rs 20,000 over the new top-spec variant.

    Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The exterior is fully blacked out with small red inserts in the front and back while the interior is a full red affair. The major exterior highlight is a Red Dark badging on the front fenders while the inside is a black dashboard over red upholstery with #Dark embossed into the headrests. In addition to the already loaded cabin Tata has now added a panoramic sunroof with voice control and a frunk as a part of the deal. Other highlights include dual digital screens, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, climate control with rear AC vents and a full LED light package.

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    It is only offered with the 45+ battery pack that has a claimed range of 350 to 379km. Tata says that this could go up to 489km in theory. When plugged into a 60kWh charger, it can go from 10-80 per cent in just 40 minutes while 130 km of range can be clawed back in just 15 minutes in the same scenario.

    Tata Nexon EV Sunroof/Moonroof

    By the look of things this had been a planned update for the compact SUV and joins the Nexon CNG as a part of the festive season launch initiatives by the Indian automaker.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    2024 Tata Nexon EV 45 launched at Rs. 13.99 lakh
     Next 
    Tata Nexon CNG launched in India at Rs. 8.99 lakh

    Tata Nexon EV Gallery

