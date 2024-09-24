Tata Nexon EV Red Dark Edition launched in India at Rs. 17.19 lakh

Priced Rs 20,000 over the top-spec Empowered+ 45 variant

ICE variant expected to be in the pipeline

Tata is opening up its special edition strategy for the updated Nexon EV by launching a Red Dark Edition for its compact SUV. This special edition follows the same formula as the Safari/Harrier Red Dark inside and outside. It’s based on the new top-spec Empowered 45+ variant and is priced at Rs 20,000 over the new top-spec variant.

The exterior is fully blacked out with small red inserts in the front and back while the interior is a full red affair. The major exterior highlight is a Red Dark badging on the front fenders while the inside is a black dashboard over red upholstery with #Dark embossed into the headrests. In addition to the already loaded cabin Tata has now added a panoramic sunroof with voice control and a frunk as a part of the deal. Other highlights include dual digital screens, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, climate control with rear AC vents and a full LED light package.

It is only offered with the 45+ battery pack that has a claimed range of 350 to 379km. Tata says that this could go up to 489km in theory. When plugged into a 60kWh charger, it can go from 10-80 per cent in just 40 minutes while 130 km of range can be clawed back in just 15 minutes in the same scenario.

By the look of things this had been a planned update for the compact SUV and joins the Nexon CNG as a part of the festive season launch initiatives by the Indian automaker.