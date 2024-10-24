CarWale
    Seven-seat BYD emax7 seeing higher demand

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Launched in India on 8 October
    • Available with two range options

    More seats, more demand

    BYD India has revealed that it is seeing a higher demand for the seven-seat version of its recently launched emax7 EV MPV. The seven-seat versions are priced Rs. 60,000 over their six-seat siblings but have the same feature list and range as the latter. 

    Moreover, BYD is also seeing more demand for the higher-spec Superior variant and has so far got 1000 bookings for the MPV since its launch on 8 October. This number is already a significant jump over the e6 which sold 1700 units during its time at the wickets. It should be noted though that the e6 arrived just as the economy was opening up after multiple lockdowns. It also had the uphill task of establishing BYD’s presence in the private market segment for the first time. Finally, the automaker has also revealed that along with the Superior variant, it is seeing the highest demand for white and silver options.

    Launched in India

    The BYD emax7 is the Chinese automaker’s replacement for the e6 MPV and is available in two range options of 420km and 530km depending on the battery pack and variant that you choose. It’s feature list is a big jump over the e6 and sees it get things like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone mirroring, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, automatic climate control and a Level 2 ADAS.

    BYD eMax 7
    Rs. 26.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
