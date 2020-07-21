The Skoda Slavia looks just as good as its name sounds

- Slavia spider inspired by Skoda 1100 OHC sports prototype

- 31 students from the Skoda vocational school create an exciting spider version of the Skoda Scala

One look at the Skoda Slavia and one would think it’s something that been has worked upon by the top designers at Skoda. But it is actually the fruition of plenty of hard work of 31 students from the Skoda vocational school.

Taking inspiration from the 1957 Skoda 1100 OHC open-top two-seater race car, the Slavia also marks the 125th anniversary of the company’s founding. Designed by 31 trainees attending the carmaker’s vocational school, the seventh Skoda Student Concept Car since 2014 is a bridge between the past and the present.

Named after the first bicycles produced by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement after they founded the company in 1895, the open-top Skoda Slavia has been fully designed and built by students, from the first draft to the final assembly.

Basically a Skoda Scala underneath, the work required a lot of modifications. The 20-inch wheels are taken from the Skoda Kodiaq RS, while the brake system and wheel hubs come from the Octavia vRS. Borrowed bits from the production model include the 148BHP, 1.5-litre TSI engine and seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

We hope Skoda finds it special enough to make a limited run out of the Slavia and we pray they send a few down to India as well.