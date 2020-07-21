CEAT Tyres to offer contactless service across 22 locations in India

- CEAT Tyres has launched a range of contactless services

- Select authorised dealerships will provide these services in 22 cities across India

CEAT Tyres has introduced new measures to ensure the safety of its customers and business continuity for its dealer partners. The new services offerings include contactless pick-up and drop service, appointment-based service and in-shop measures undertaken at the dealerships. Doorstep services are also being offered in metropolitan areas to ensure that vehicles are serviced, sanitised and ready for the road. The services are being introduced in a phased manner across India and will be available across 22 cities in the next seven days.

As part of maintaining hygiene, the CEAT authorised dealerships are sanitised daily before opening and all customer interaction areas are cleaned at regular intervals throughout the day. Customers are also scanned at the entrance and provided with liquid hand sanitisers. The company also encourages digital payments for a contactless experience. All the vehicles are sanitised before and after service.

As per CEAT’s contactless pick-up and drop facility, the vehicle is picked up from the customer’s doorstep, the required service will be provided at a CEAT shop, and the vehicle will be then dropped back to the customer’s place. The appointment-based service will reduce the wait time to a large extent and customers can visit the dealer at the allotted time and avail the services. This practice will considerably decrease the chances of physical contact with others. The company is also looking to introduce a WhatsApp based service, wherein queries can be answered, and appointments can be booked through a message.