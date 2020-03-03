Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Morphoz Concept previews electric future while morphing

Renault Morphoz Concept previews electric future while morphing

March 03, 2020, 04:41 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
694 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Morphoz Concept previews electric future while morphing

- Based on a new CMF-EV electric platform

- Supports vehicle-to-grid electric ecosystem, conduction charging and Level 3 autonomy

- Can morph into saloon, SUV and coupe

Renault has revealed yet another fascinating concept which was supposed to be showcased at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show. Called the Morphoz, the electric concept gives a glimpse of the French carmaker’s electric future while flaunting its morphing capabilities. 

Renault Scenic Exterior

According to Renault, the Morphoz envisions personal, shareable, and electric mobility of the future. The modular, crossover body style of the Morphoz can physically change its dimensions and transform depending upon the usability which can either be long or short distance commute. It is based on the Alliance’s new modular CMF-EV electric platform with various configurations for power, capacity and range as well as configurable boot space. 

Renault Scenic Exterior

Appearance-wise, the Morphoz remains faithful to Renault’s Family Petal design philosophy and would be seen on future electric models in coming years. Meanwhile, the cabin is fitted with a plethora of recycled materials. The adaptable wheelbase also liberates cabin space depending on the usability.

Renault Scenic Exterior

The Morphoz also comes with Level 3 autonomous credentials. It also employs Artificial Intelligence for various other creature comfort and equipment. In terms of powertrain, depending on the battery pack, the range offered varies between 350-600 kilometres. And Renault has introduced a dual use of the battery pack. Which means, when not in use, the Morphoz can power the appliances in the house or local area through a smart charging device and a V2G (vehicle to grid) bidirectional technology. With this battery sharing, different battery packs can be used for vehicles in the future. Moreover, Renault also aims at promoting ride-sharing with the Morphoz’s connected technologies.

Renault Scenic Exterior
  • Renault
  • Concept
  • electric concept
  • Renault Morphoz
  • Morphoz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

237 Likes
117041 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

1170 Likes
61856 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in