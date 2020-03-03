Renault Morphoz Concept previews electric future while morphing

- Based on a new CMF-EV electric platform

- Supports vehicle-to-grid electric ecosystem, conduction charging and Level 3 autonomy

- Can morph into saloon, SUV and coupe

Renault has revealed yet another fascinating concept which was supposed to be showcased at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show. Called the Morphoz, the electric concept gives a glimpse of the French carmaker’s electric future while flaunting its morphing capabilities.

According to Renault, the Morphoz envisions personal, shareable, and electric mobility of the future. The modular, crossover body style of the Morphoz can physically change its dimensions and transform depending upon the usability which can either be long or short distance commute. It is based on the Alliance’s new modular CMF-EV electric platform with various configurations for power, capacity and range as well as configurable boot space.

Appearance-wise, the Morphoz remains faithful to Renault’s Family Petal design philosophy and would be seen on future electric models in coming years. Meanwhile, the cabin is fitted with a plethora of recycled materials. The adaptable wheelbase also liberates cabin space depending on the usability.

The Morphoz also comes with Level 3 autonomous credentials. It also employs Artificial Intelligence for various other creature comfort and equipment. In terms of powertrain, depending on the battery pack, the range offered varies between 350-600 kilometres. And Renault has introduced a dual use of the battery pack. Which means, when not in use, the Morphoz can power the appliances in the house or local area through a smart charging device and a V2G (vehicle to grid) bidirectional technology. With this battery sharing, different battery packs can be used for vehicles in the future. Moreover, Renault also aims at promoting ride-sharing with the Morphoz’s connected technologies.