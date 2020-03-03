BMW i4 Concept previews electric sedan slated for 2021 debut

- Powered by the fifth-gen BMW eDrive system

- 0-100kmph claim of four seconds and top speed of 200kmph

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new Concept i4 which previews an upcoming electric sedan under the iNext electric sub-brand. Promised to debut next year as the new-gen Gran Coupe, the i4 sedan will join the iNext electric SUV.

Powering the four-door Gran Coupe in the Concept i4 is the fifth generation BMW eDrive system which is boosted to produce 530bhp. It has a claimed range of 600 kilometres under WLTP and is capable of going from standstill to a 100kmph in around four seconds. Top speed is more than 200kmph.

We saw the 4 Concept last year, but that was a preview of the next-gen 4 Series. This one, however, takes its cues from the Vision iNext Concept SUV showcased back in 2018. Finished in Frozen Copper exterior paint, the Concept i4 has large nostril for grille up front flanked by sleek, 8 Series-like LED headlamps. The sculpted bumper and low-slung nose make it look sporty to an extent.

In profile, the sloping roofline with four doors catches attention. The 7 Series-like inserts running down the side look stately. At the back, the sleek LED taillamps are the new BMW signature but the large contrasting diffusers on either side of the bumper surely catches attention.

On the inside, the i4 is minimalistic and futuristic as well. There are the digital cockpit and ultra-modern steering wheel with a new Curved Display setup. The gold bronze strips are used on the inside contrasting the white-beige finish on the material. Meanwhile, the iDrive controller and the seat buttons are done in crystal glass. The seat uses cloth/leather combination tanned using the olive leaf. The rear seats are adjustable and offer configurable settings as well.

Most importantly, BMW has taken help of renowned music composer Hans Zimmer for the IconicSounds Electric for the i4. This sound changes with different drive setting. Unlike the iNext which will be made at Dingolfing, the i4 electric sedan will be built at BMW Group’s main plant in Munich. BMW is investing a total of around 200 million euros in Munich for the production of i4.