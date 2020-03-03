Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW i4 Concept previews electric sedan slated for 2021 debut

BMW i4 Concept previews electric sedan slated for 2021 debut

March 03, 2020, 04:48 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
754 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW i4 Concept previews electric sedan slated for 2021 debut

- Powered by the fifth-gen BMW eDrive system

- 0-100kmph claim of four seconds and top speed of 200kmph

BMW has taken the wraps off the all-new Concept i4 which previews an upcoming electric sedan under the iNext electric sub-brand. Promised to debut next year as the new-gen Gran Coupe, the i4 sedan will join the iNext electric SUV.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

Powering the four-door Gran Coupe in the Concept i4 is the fifth generation BMW eDrive system which is boosted to produce 530bhp. It has a claimed range of 600 kilometres under WLTP and is capable of going from standstill to a 100kmph in around four seconds. Top speed is more than 200kmph.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

We saw the 4 Concept last year, but that was a preview of the next-gen 4 Series. This one, however, takes its cues from the Vision iNext Concept SUV showcased back in 2018. Finished in Frozen Copper exterior paint, the Concept i4 has large nostril for grille up front flanked by sleek, 8 Series-like LED headlamps. The sculpted bumper and low-slung nose make it look sporty to an extent. 

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

In profile, the sloping roofline with four doors catches attention. The 7 Series-like inserts running down the side look stately. At the back, the sleek LED taillamps are the new BMW signature but the large contrasting diffusers on either side of the bumper surely catches attention.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

On the inside, the i4 is minimalistic and futuristic as well. There are the digital cockpit and ultra-modern steering wheel with a new Curved Display setup. The gold bronze strips are used on the inside contrasting the white-beige finish on the material. Meanwhile, the iDrive controller and the seat buttons are done in crystal glass. The seat uses cloth/leather combination tanned using the olive leaf. The rear seats are adjustable and offer configurable settings as well.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior

Most importantly, BMW has taken help of renowned music composer Hans Zimmer for the IconicSounds Electric for the i4. This sound changes with different drive setting. Unlike the iNext which will be made at Dingolfing, the i4 electric sedan will be built at BMW Group’s main plant in Munich. BMW is investing a total of around 200 million euros in Munich for the production of i4.

BMW i8 Roadster Exterior
  • BMW
  • BMW M4
  • BMW 8 Series
  • M4
  • 8 Series
  • i8 Roadster
  • BMW i8 Roadster
  • Concept i4
  • BMW Concept i4
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained

New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained

The new BMW Z4 is offered with two engine options ...

9 Likes
213 Views

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

BMW has reincarnated its zesty sportscar, the Z4. ...

10 Likes
226 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in