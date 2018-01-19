Please Tell Us Your City

  Range Rover Velar India unveiling tomorrow

Range Rover Velar India unveiling tomorrow

January 19, 2018, 02:43 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Range Rover Velar India unveiling tomorrow

Back in December Land Rover announced the prices for its latest product, the Velar in India. Post much wait, the company will finally unveil the SUV in production form in India tomorrow.  The SUV is available with three engine options – one petrol and two diesel – across 25 variants. The entry level petrol and diesel is priced similarly at Rs 78.83 lakhs and goes up all the way to Rs 1,37,53,000 for the top spec First Edition in diesel.

Mechanically, the entry-level 2.0-litre straight-four D180 Ingenium diesel engine in the Velar produces 177bhp of power 430Nm of torque, while the 3.0-litre D300 puts out 296bhp of power 700Nm of torque. The petrol variant is limited to a P250 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine which generates 246bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. All the engines come mated to eight-speed automatic gearboxes and power all four wheels. The SUV gets the tried and tested Terrain Response System with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, and Dynamic modes.

The Velar gets premium leather upholstery, new Touch-Pro Duo infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, individual zone climate control, power gesture tailgate and Navigation Pro, with personalisation packs. Moreover, the SUV also offers a 20-way adjustment for seats with memory, recline and heating/cooling in the front.

As for the exterior, the Velar measures 4803mm in length, 2145mm wide and 1665mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,874mm. The front fascia is all about the sleek mesh grille with sweptback modern-looking headlamps. The large 20-inch wheels fill up the flared arches and the upswept rear overhang is complemented by the sloping roof and the raked D-pillar. The company’s latest product competes with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, the BMW X5, the Volvo XC90 and the Audi Q7.

