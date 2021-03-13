CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Racing Team India bags provisional entry in 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Series

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    284 Views
    Racing Team India bags provisional entry in 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Series

    - 89th season of 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held in France 

    - Will be the first Indian team to race in the legendary motorsport 

    Racing Team India made its debut last month in the 24 hours Asian Le Man Series and secured fifth position in the overall standings. The all-India squad was headed by some of India’s top racing car drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao. Now, in a proud moment, the team has been granted a provisional entry in the 2021 edition of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

    Front View

    The upcoming 89th season of the legendary endurance racing will be held this year at the Circuit de la Sarthe, France on 21 and 22 August, 2021. Racing Team India will make history as the first Indian team to participate in the Le Mans Series. The trio will lead the team and compete in the LMP2-AM category with the Number 74 car. 

    Left Side View

    India’s first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan, said, “This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible. It’s been a long time coming but finally, we’re all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map.”

    • Le Mans
    • Narain Karthikeyan
    • 24 Hours Le Mans
    • Arjun Maini
    • Racing Team India
    • Naveen Rao
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Changes over its pre-facelift

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thFEB
    View All Popular Cars
    Land Rover New Defender

    Land Rover New Defender

    ₹ 73.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    Jeep 2021 Wrangler

    ₹ 62.50 - 68.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 15th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Racing Team India bags provisional entry in 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Series