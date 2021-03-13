Racing Team India bags provisional entry in 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Series

- 89th season of 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held in France

- Will be the first Indian team to race in the legendary motorsport

Racing Team India made its debut last month in the 24 hours Asian Le Man Series and secured fifth position in the overall standings. The all-India squad was headed by some of India’s top racing car drivers like Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao. Now, in a proud moment, the team has been granted a provisional entry in the 2021 edition of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The upcoming 89th season of the legendary endurance racing will be held this year at the Circuit de la Sarthe, France on 21 and 22 August, 2021. Racing Team India will make history as the first Indian team to participate in the Le Mans Series. The trio will lead the team and compete in the LMP2-AM category with the Number 74 car.

India’s first Formula One driver, Narain Karthikeyan, said, “This is a proud moment not just for our team, but for our nation as a whole. Racing at Le Mans with an Indian team is a dream I have nurtured since 2009 when I first visited the Circuit de la Sarthe. I would like to thank all of our sponsors and partners, and especially the ACO and the Asian Le Mans Series team, without whose support this wouldn't have been possible. It’s been a long time coming but finally, we’re all set to put Indian motorsport on the global endurance racing map.”