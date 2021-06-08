CarWale
    MG6 XPower - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    503 Views
    Chances are that you know MG only as of the brand that sells the Hector, Gloster, ZS, etc. in India. But, overseas the automaker has many more models and has recently unveiled the MG6 XPower sports car. It won't remain to be a concept and is likely to be launched as a production car globally. Here are the images of the MG6 XPower, which is based on the second generation of the MG6 compact sedan.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    It's good to see the automaker rekindle the 'XPower' brand, which was last seen on the XPower SV sports car. And, this one was only manufactured between 2003 and 2005.

    Front View

    Now, it goes without saying as with many sports cars, the MG6 XPower also gets an ultra-wide body design with an aero kit, a lowered stance, and a carbon-fibre spoiler along with pneumatic diffusers.

    Dashboard

    Inside, an all-black cabin sports elements of green like the contrast stitching and XPower logo on the centre armrest. We expect MG to offer an array of customisation options nonetheless.

    Front Row Seats

    Then, the inner door panels feature a high-end suede material, while its three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is covered with Alcantara leather.

    Front Door Handle

    A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 301bhp and 480Nm of torque will pack in a high performance.

    Steering Wheel

    This plug-in hybrid comes mated to a 10-speed gearbox, boasts quick responses enabling a 0-100kmph sprint time of six seconds, and good handling thanks to a well-calibrated chassis suspension.

    Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    Also, the car is equipped with racing-grade 920E 6-piston fixed callipers all-round with a floating disc. This helps the car to stop from 100kmph to a standstill within a space of 33metres.

    Wheel

    What's more, the MG6 XPower rides on massive alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 high-performance semi-hot-melt patterned tyres imported from France.

    Wheel

    The speciality of these tyres is that they use dual-tread formula technology and track durability technology, which helps during cornering with better grip and stability.

    Wheel
     Next 
    Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peaks is a biofuel-powered hill climb monster

    Popular Videos

