MG6 XPower - Now in pictures

Chances are that you know MG only as of the brand that sells the Hector, Gloster, ZS, etc. in India. But, overseas the automaker has many more models and has recently unveiled the MG6 XPower sports car. It won't remain to be a concept and is likely to be launched as a production car globally. Here are the images of the MG6 XPower, which is based on the second generation of the MG6 compact sedan.

It's good to see the automaker rekindle the 'XPower' brand, which was last seen on the XPower SV sports car. And, this one was only manufactured between 2003 and 2005.

Now, it goes without saying as with many sports cars, the MG6 XPower also gets an ultra-wide body design with an aero kit, a lowered stance, and a carbon-fibre spoiler along with pneumatic diffusers.

Inside, an all-black cabin sports elements of green like the contrast stitching and XPower logo on the centre armrest. We expect MG to offer an array of customisation options nonetheless.

Then, the inner door panels feature a high-end suede material, while its three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is covered with Alcantara leather.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine and a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 301bhp and 480Nm of torque will pack in a high performance.

This plug-in hybrid comes mated to a 10-speed gearbox, boasts quick responses enabling a 0-100kmph sprint time of six seconds, and good handling thanks to a well-calibrated chassis suspension.

Also, the car is equipped with racing-grade 920E 6-piston fixed callipers all-round with a floating disc. This helps the car to stop from 100kmph to a standstill within a space of 33metres.

What's more, the MG6 XPower rides on massive alloys shod with Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 high-performance semi-hot-melt patterned tyres imported from France.

The speciality of these tyres is that they use dual-tread formula technology and track durability technology, which helps during cornering with better grip and stability.