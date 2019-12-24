Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • McLaren Speedtail breaches 400kmph mark

McLaren Speedtail breaches 400kmph mark

December 24, 2019, 04:35 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1826 Views
Be the first to comment
McLaren Speedtail breaches 400kmph mark

- The Speedtail did 250mph (402.3kmph) at Kennedy Space Centre

- Production commences at McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK

What you are looking at is the fastest McLaren ever. Breaching the 250mph mark (402.3kmph), the upcoming Speedtail has taken the long-held crown from the McLaren F1 which used to do 231mph (371kmh) back in its day. In its final stages of testing, the speed run of the Speedtail was carried out at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA. And, McLaren says that the high speed was achieved more than 30 times during the entire testing.

Exterior

Codenamed the XP2, the hypercar did its speed run on the space shuttle landing runway with McLaren chief test driver, Kenny Brack, at the wheel. Apart from this, the Speedtail was also tested on various other facilities around the world including IDIADA in Spain and Papenburg in Germany. Giving out more information on the Speedtail, McLaren claims that the newest Ultimate Series member sits 5.2m long, has a carbon-fibre body and it is the most aerodynamically drag efficient McLaren ever.

Exterior

Powering the Speedtail is a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain with the greatest power and torque of any McLaren road car. It punches out a combined output of 1,070PS (1,055bhp) and a mental 1,150Nm. The 0-300kmph is claimed to be achievable in less than 13 seconds. The McLaren-developed battery pack has a power density of 5.2kW/kg, which is the best power-to-weight ratio of any automotive high voltage battery system.

Exterior

Deliveries for the new Speedtail will commence from February 2020. The first of 106 Speedtails will be hand-assembled to customer order and its production has already commenced at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK. And as expected, each of the USD 2,240,000 (approx. 1,970,000 Euros) worth hypercar has been sold out.  

  • McLaren
  • top speed
  • McLaren Speedtail
  • Speedtail
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in