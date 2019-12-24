McLaren Speedtail breaches 400kmph mark

- The Speedtail did 250mph (402.3kmph) at Kennedy Space Centre

- Production commences at McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK

What you are looking at is the fastest McLaren ever. Breaching the 250mph mark (402.3kmph), the upcoming Speedtail has taken the long-held crown from the McLaren F1 which used to do 231mph (371kmh) back in its day. In its final stages of testing, the speed run of the Speedtail was carried out at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA. And, McLaren says that the high speed was achieved more than 30 times during the entire testing.

Codenamed the XP2, the hypercar did its speed run on the space shuttle landing runway with McLaren chief test driver, Kenny Brack, at the wheel. Apart from this, the Speedtail was also tested on various other facilities around the world including IDIADA in Spain and Papenburg in Germany. Giving out more information on the Speedtail, McLaren claims that the newest Ultimate Series member sits 5.2m long, has a carbon-fibre body and it is the most aerodynamically drag efficient McLaren ever.

Powering the Speedtail is a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain with the greatest power and torque of any McLaren road car. It punches out a combined output of 1,070PS (1,055bhp) and a mental 1,150Nm. The 0-300kmph is claimed to be achievable in less than 13 seconds. The McLaren-developed battery pack has a power density of 5.2kW/kg, which is the best power-to-weight ratio of any automotive high voltage battery system.

Deliveries for the new Speedtail will commence from February 2020. The first of 106 Speedtails will be hand-assembled to customer order and its production has already commenced at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK. And as expected, each of the USD 2,240,000 (approx. 1,970,000 Euros) worth hypercar has been sold out.