Maxxis India resumes partial production at Sanand plant

June 11, 2020, 04:56 PM IST by Santosh Nair
2417 Views
Maxxis India resumes partial production at Sanand plant

- The manufacturing unit will operate under the guidelines drawn by the Gujarat State Government

- The Sanand plant resumes partial operations after being shut down for 42 days

Maxxis India, announced partial resumption of its manufacturing operations at its Sanand, Gujarat plant with restricted manpower. 

The manufacturing unit will operate under the COVID-19 safety guidelines that have been laid down by the government authorities of Gujarat, especially after a few relaxations were announced in the state. Maxxis India had shut operations of its manufacturing facility on 23 March for a period of 42 days following India’s complete lockdown.

The company has laid down guidelines under which the manufacturing facility will operate in shifts with restricted manpower. Not only will all employees be provided with masks, they will practice social distancing by maintaining a minimum of six feet distance between each other for the entire duration of their presence at the unit. In addition to this, all employees will pass through a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance and exit of the plant.

Mr Liu Chun Hsuan, Plant Head, Maxxis India, said, “We welcome the announcement of reopening manufacturing in Gujarat made by the central and state governments. Following the order, we have restarted partial production from 4 May at our state-of-the-art facility in Sanand. All activities will be carried out in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines while also observing the company's highest standards of safety and hygiene for our employees.”

