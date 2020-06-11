Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MakeMyTrip and Meru tie-up for sanitised cabs

MakeMyTrip and Meru tie-up for sanitised cabs

June 11, 2020, 04:12 PM IST by Santosh Nair
1388 Views
Write a comment
MakeMyTrip and Meru tie-up for sanitised cabs

- To offer sanitised airport cab service for safe and seamless travel

- Includes contactless, ozone sanitised and hygiene intensive procedures for drivers and riders

In a bid to provide end-to-end contactless journey to air travellers, MakeMyTrip has partnered with Meru to provide ultra-sanitised cab services across all major airports in India. 

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform. From booking flight tickets, to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers.

Right Front Three Quarter

To minimise risk of exposure between the driver and the passenger on the trip, a slew of measures have been implemented at all touch-points. Some include ozone sanitisation that helps control the spread of virus and bacteria inside the cab, isopropyl alcohol (IPA) sanitisation of the cab’s exteriors, and checking the temperature of the driver at the airport’s designated sanitisation hub.

Additionally, other hygiene measures within the cab include an air-protect barrier-sheet between the rider and the driver and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser inside the cab, among others. To offer a hassle-free booking experience, the company has integrated the cab-booking option into the flight booking process, which in-turn enables flyers to travel safely.

  • Launch
  • partner
  • partnership
  • tie-up
  • Meru
  • Meru cabs
  • MakeMyTrip
  • introduce
  • introduction
  • airport cab
  • sanitise
  • sanitised cabs
  • MakeMyTrip and Meru tie-up for sanitised cabs
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

691 Likes
113417 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in