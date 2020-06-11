MakeMyTrip and Meru tie-up for sanitised cabs

- To offer sanitised airport cab service for safe and seamless travel

- Includes contactless, ozone sanitised and hygiene intensive procedures for drivers and riders

In a bid to provide end-to-end contactless journey to air travellers, MakeMyTrip has partnered with Meru to provide ultra-sanitised cab services across all major airports in India.

Through this partnership, the company aims to continue extending a seamless and connected air travel experience on a single platform. From booking flight tickets, to experiencing a safe and contactless cab journey, with greater emphasis on hygiene and safety of travellers.

To minimise risk of exposure between the driver and the passenger on the trip, a slew of measures have been implemented at all touch-points. Some include ozone sanitisation that helps control the spread of virus and bacteria inside the cab, isopropyl alcohol (IPA) sanitisation of the cab’s exteriors, and checking the temperature of the driver at the airport’s designated sanitisation hub.

Additionally, other hygiene measures within the cab include an air-protect barrier-sheet between the rider and the driver and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser inside the cab, among others. To offer a hassle-free booking experience, the company has integrated the cab-booking option into the flight booking process, which in-turn enables flyers to travel safely.