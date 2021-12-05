CarWale
    Maserati MC20 — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Maserati MC20 — Now in pictures

    Gone are the days when we used to just dream about Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and the likes. Not only do these brands have their line-up in India, but another Italian luxury brand is now showcasing its stunning craftsmanship and vehicle performance. Yes, we are talking about Maserati! The carmaker has announced the price of the MC20 mid-engine supercar in India and here is its picture gallery.

    There's no second looking and the MC20 is easily recognisable as a Maserati. A low-slung grille with a Trident logo at the front is a good giveaway along with slim tail lights.

    Inside, the MC20 features two large 10-inch displays. One is for the instrument cluster and the other for the touchscreen infotainment system. Both, fully digital.

    Powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 630bhp and 730Nm of torque, this mill comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the rear axle.

    Hence, the Maserati MC20 is not just characterised by a sporty appearance, but it has a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of just in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325kmph! Staggering!

    This Maserati MC20 is priced at Rs 3.65 crore in India and the brand had started accepting bookings for the car back in June itself. We can expect the deliveries to begin in February 2022.

