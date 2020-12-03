Limited edition Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel revealed

- Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel is limited to 20 units globally

- The model is powered by the same 8.0-litre W16 engine from the Chiron Sport

Bugatti has unveiled a new special edition variant of the Chiron hypercar, christened as the Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel. The model pays homage to aviation legends who raced the French marquee’s cars back in the 20th century.

Based on the Chiron Sport, the Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel features a matte-grey finish in a colour known as Gris Serpent, which is said to be a modern interpretation of the exterior colour of the aircrafts from the 1920s. Running across the length of the vehicle is a gloss white centre stripe. The front wings are adorned with the ‘Les Legendes du Ciel’ logo while the front corner of the side sills features the ‘Le Bleu-Blanc-Rouge’ tricolour in Blue, White, and Red, which otherwise gets a carbon-fibre finish. Up-front, the model also features a gloss black horseshoe-shaped radiator grille, with the mesh made of laser-cut aluminium.

On either side, the door entry lights of the Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel project the edition logo onto the ground when the doors are opened. The door sills are made of brushed aluminium with the ‘Les Légendes du Ciel’ logo on the middle console inlays. The W16 engine cover is made of black exposed carbon fibre. The posterior of the model gets a black exposed carbon-fibre and a black-coated exhaust trim cover made of 3D printed, high-temperature-resistant Inconel.

Get inside the new Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel and you are greeted by the light brown leather with contrast elements in the form of aluminum trims and an aluminum inlay with the special edition logo that is also to be found on the headrests. Also, on offer is the special edition numbering ‘1 of 20’. Customers can also choose optional features such as the comfort seats and the glass roof, dubbed the ‘Sky View’. On the door panels, there is a hand-sketched racing scene between the Nieuport 17 aircraft and a Bugatti Type 13, which symbolises the two souls honoured by the edition.

The Bugatti Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel is powered by the same 8.0-litre W16 engine that produces 1500bhp and 1,600 Nm of torque. The brand will commence production of the model, which is limited to 20 units worldwide, towards the end of 2020. Deliveries of the Chiron Les Legendes Du Ciel are expected to begin sometime next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, said, “Bugatti has had close associations with aviation since the company was established more than 110 years ago. Many successful Bugatti racing drivers, such as Albert Divo, Robert Benoist, and Bartolomeo ‘Meo’ Costantini, flew for the French Air Force, the French aviator legend Roland Garros privately drove a Bugatti Type 18 to be as fast on the road as in the air. It is therefore almost an obligation for us today to pay tribute to the legends of that time and dedicate a special edition to them.”