Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept revealed

Lexus has taken the covers off its first all-electric vehicle, the LF-Z Electrified concept that will help the brand foray into the luxury EV segment. BY 2025, Lexus plans to introduce more than 10 electrified models such as BEVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids.

The LF-Z concept features a sharp and aggressive design. The front fascia houses the LED headlamps while the signature spindle-shaped grille is blanked out and the use of dual colours on the front bumper lends the LF-Z a unique look.

The use of a two-tone theme continues on the side with a contrast black roof, black cladding on the wheel arches, and massive alloy wheels with a swirl-type pattern. The flash-type design on the C-pillar along with flush-fitting door handles look neatly incorporated into the side body design.

The rear features a slim LED strip across the boot line with the brand logo now replaced by the ‘Lexus’ nomenclature. The rear bumper gets massive black grille and a black insert at the bottom.

On the inside, the cabin is dominated by a three-screen display layout. The instrument cluster, gauges, and the infotainment system are clubbed together around the steering wheel. The screens are tilted towards the driver for better visibility.

The LF-Z Electrified will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) which learns from driver’s preferences and behavioral characteristics. The digital key further alloys multiple people access to the car without the need for a conventional key.

The E-Latch system with a touch sensor on the handles makes door opening and closing smoother and safer. The massive panoramic sunroof houses a touch panel that connects the front and rear seats, further adding to the sense of openness.

One of the highlights of the LF-Z is the new four-wheel driving control technology called ‘DIRECT 4’. The system enables the driver to switch between front-wheel, rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive system by calculating accelerator pedal application and steering wheel operation.