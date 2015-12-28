Hyundai to close record sales in 2015 due to Creta's huge demand

Hyundai's Creta is still enjoying a good demand in India and its huge success will also help the carmaker to close record sales in 2015. The mid-sized SUV has received over 92,000 bookings till date and will soon cross the one lakh sales milestone.

Hyundai had targeted to sell 4.65 lakh cars this year and are already foreseeing to sell 4.76 lakh units with the way things are progressing. The additional 11,000 units are attributed to the huge sales numbers of the Creta backed by the steady sales of the i20.

It is just five months ago that the Creta made its global debut in India and created a huge excitement amongst buyers. The manufacturer did landmark bookings within no time and the company had to increase the production to meet the huge demand. Initially, only 6,500 units of the Creta were produced a month, which now have been increased to 7,500 units. This was mainly to keep up with the bookings and deliver the Creta to customers by reducing their waiting period

Hyundai's manufacturing plant at Chennai produces Cretas for both the domestic market as well as exports. The SUV is exported from our country to 77 countries but on a small scale. Out of the 92,000 bookings, 16,000 units are for export. This number is expected to increase with the production being soon ramped up to 10,000 units a month.

Source: ETAuto.com