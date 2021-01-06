Hyundai partners with Axis Bank for its ‘Click-To-Buy’ online platform

- Seamless digital experience for Axis Bank customers with a pre-approved offer on Hyundai’s ‘Click-To-Buy’ platform

- Instant loan sanctioning through an easy and quick process

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has tied up with Axis Bank to offer auto retail financing solutions to its customers through Hyundai’s end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’ (CTB).

Axis Bank will allow customers to view, process, and avail an auto loan sanction directly on Hyundai’s CTB platform. While this service provides consumers with the convenience of acquiring funds for their desired Hyundai car through a ‘one-stop-shop’ platform, it will also enable both urban and rural markets to avail of online car financing in a more effective manner.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai India, said, “With our approach of ‘Future Ready’, we aim to simplify and ease our customers’ car buying experience. ‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online, making new car purchase contactless, safer, and convenient. Our partnership with Axis Bank will initiate a new beginning for the customers with the lucrative and attractive online finance deals available on the platform.”