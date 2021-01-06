CarWale
    New Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant spotted during TVC shoot

    New Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant spotted during TVC shoot

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant spotted during TVC shoot

    - Tata Altroz turbo variant will be launched on 13 January, 2021

    - The model will be powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz premium hatchback in India later this month. New data shared on the web reveals a single-unit of the model that was seen during the TVC shoot.

    As seen in the images here, the Tata Altroz turbo variant gains a new colour option, likely to be known as Marina Blue. The unit also sports the ‘turbo’ badge on the lower-right side of the boot-lid. We expect the new variant to come with the same features as the regular variants.

    Tata Altroz Rear View

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant will be powered by a 1.2-litre mill that is expected to produce 110bhp and 150Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be a standard affair, while a DCT unit could also be offered. Once launched, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, and the Honda Jazz.

    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
    • Tata
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
