Honda and General Motors collaborate to develop two new electric vehicles

General Motors (GM) and Honda have collaborated to develop two new electric vehicles for the Japanese car manufacturer. These cars are scheduled to reach North American dealers by 2024. Media reports claim that the designs will be exclusive to Honda and the vehicle platform will be engineered to support Honda’s driving character. However, the electric cars will feature GM’s proprietary ‘Ultium’ battery technology.

The production models will be built at the GM plants in North America. In terms of technology, the electric cars are expected to be offered with ‘Super Cruise’ hands-free advanced driver-assist technology. The companies are also in talks to explore possibilities of extending this partnership for future projects. More details regarding the development will be known in the days to come.