First mainstream McLaren hybrid sports-car due in 2020

- Will be a PHEV (plug-in hybrid) with a twin-turbo V6 engine

- To offer an all-electric range of 32km

McLaren has told reporters that its first hybrid vehicle for the masses is to be launched later this year. The company has added that this new sports series version will use a twin-turbo V6 engine to work alongside the plug-in hybrid system.

Although declining to comment on the specifics, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt admitted that the company’s experience with hybrid systems on its cars like the P1, suggested a bright future. This ismainly due to the opportunities of serving instant torque in the flat-spots of the IC engine’s power-band.

With this, McLaren can continue to fulfil its goal of offering cars that can not only be economical, but also thrilling to drive. But the hybrid system isn’t without its own set of flaws; namely added weight. For which, the company’s engineers are working towards shedding this extra mass, wherever possible.

McLaren is believed to get this new mainstream hybrid sports-car ready for deliveries later in 2020, so stay tuned to CarWale for the details.