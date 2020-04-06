Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • First mainstream McLaren hybrid sports-car due in 2020

First mainstream McLaren hybrid sports-car due in 2020

April 06, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
28 Views
Be the first to comment
First mainstream McLaren hybrid sports-car due in 2020

- Will be a PHEV (plug-in hybrid) with a twin-turbo V6 engine

- To offer an all-electric range of 32km 

McLaren has told reporters that its first hybrid vehicle for the masses is to be launched later this year. The company has added that this new sports series version will use a twin-turbo V6 engine to work alongside the plug-in hybrid system. 

Although declining to comment on the specifics, McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt admitted that the company’s experience with hybrid systems on its cars like the P1, suggested a bright future. This ismainly due to the opportunities of serving instant torque in the flat-spots of the IC engine’s power-band. 

Interior

With this, McLaren can continue to fulfil its goal of offering cars that can not only be economical, but also thrilling to drive. But the hybrid system isn’t without its own set of flaws; namely added weight. For which, the company’s engineers are working towards shedding this extra mass, wherever possible.

McLaren is believed to get this new mainstream hybrid sports-car ready for deliveries later in 2020, so stay tuned to CarWale for the details.

  • McLaren
  • Hybrid
  • sportscar
  • EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335457 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in