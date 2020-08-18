Ford GT Heritage Edition wears 1966 Daytona winning livery

- Commemorates Ken Miles' iconic win in the 24-hour endurance race

- Wears Frozen White with exposed carbon fibre and Race Red livery

It’s been 55 years since Ford bagged the 1966 Daytona Endurance Championship after years of competition with Ferrari. Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby led a 1-2-3-5 Ford domination in the 98-numbered MKII GT. Now, Blue Oval along with Ford Performance has revealed the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition paying homage to that legendary race car.

Inspired by the white, black and red exterior of the 1966 Le Mans endurance-winning GT40 race car, the Heritage Edition is finished in Frozen White exterior paint with exposed carbon fibre hood. The asymmetrical ‘race red’ accents on the front fascia and roof edge, driver’s side door and underneath the rear wing are contrasted with exposed carbon fibre which forms the signature 98 roundel graphics. Also, the Heritage Gold 20-inch forged-aluminium wheels are paired with red lacquered Brembo mono-block brake callipers.

On the inside, the weight-saving interior is swathed in black Alcantara suede. Meanwhile, anodised red paddle shifters and red Alcantara performance seats add contrast to the interior. The 98 roundels are also seen on both driver and passenger side carbon fibre door panels. What’s more, if you got money to spare, personalisation touches include carbon fibre finished wheel with a gloss-red accent and black Brembo callipers with red lettering.

Apart from the Heritage Edition, Ford Performance also introduced a new line-up, called the GT Studio Collection. This graphics package with customisable colours highlights key styling elements which are created in collaboration between Ford Performance and Ford GT manufacturer, Multimatic. Only 40 cars will receive the Studio Collection package across the 2021 and 2022 model years.

Interested connoisseurs should pull out their chequebooks soon since the deliveries of the MY2021 Ford GT begins early next year with the production of the GT wrapping up in 2022.