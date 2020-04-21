Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: NHAI resumes toll collection

April 21, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: NHAI resumes toll collection

- NHAI has issued a notification resuming toll collection from 20 April

- The suspension of toll charges was initially slated to be in effect till the lockdown is lifted

Last month, Nitin Gadkari Union Minister, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced a temporary suspension of toll till the end of the lockdown period, details of which are available here. Now, according to a recent notification, NHAI has resumed collection of toll.

The notification, issued by MoRTH, has allowed resumption of toll beginning 20 April. The notification by the ministry, states, ”In view of the relaxations provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Interstate and intrastate movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles, NHAI should take actions necessary for compliance of the orders of Ministry of Home Affairs and tolling operations be resumed w.e.f. 20th of April 2020.'

While the toll charges were suspended for approximately one month, the availability of emergency resources at toll plazas and maintenance of roads would continue unhindered. The move to suspend toll, which was originally slated to be in effect till the end of the lockdown period, would also reduce inconvenience and save time for the supply of emergency services. 

  • NHAI
  • Coronavirus
  • Toll
  • Coronavirus pandemic
  • MoRTH
  • Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
